A former deputy leader of the authority, Cllr Iddon passed away suddenly on 29th June – little more than a month after taking on what should have been a year-long role at County Hall.

He represented the Chorley Rural West division on the county council and also the Croston, Mawdesley and Euxton South ward on Chorley Council.

Eligible residents in both of those electoral areas will now head to the polls for by-elections on Thursday, 14th September. Polling stations will be open between 7am until 10pm on that day.

Following changes introduced for local elections in May, people voting in-person must have a suitable form of photo ID. Anybody without such proof of identity can apply instead for a voter authority certificate – but must do so by 5pm on 6th September.

Those wishing to vote by post or make changes to an existing postal voting arrangement, have until 5pm on 30th August.

That is the same deadline for applying to change an existing proxy vote. Anybody wishing to arrange a proxy vote for the first time can do so until 5pm on 6th September.