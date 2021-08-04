Children's home plan resubmitted for Garstang three-bed house

Hopscotch Care Ltd, which runs six homes in Lancashire and Cumbria, resubmitted plans to Wyre Council for a care home for two children in Fairsnape Drive.

The home would accommodate two children aged between 11 and 17 with carers working on shift patterns.

The care firm also applied to put up a 1.8m high perimeter fence, with widened access and removal of the front wall.

Initial plans for the change of use were refused by the council in June, amid concerns about on-street parking and the "frequency and pattern of visits by staff."

"The intensification of staff movements to and from the property on a regular and frequent basis, including at an unsociable hour in the evening, would result in an unacceptable impact on neighbouring amenity," the council concluded.

But the care company has resubmitted plans to the council for the same three-bed semi-detached property, with changes made to shift patterns.

"Shift changes have been reduced from three per 24 hours to two per 24 hours. Shift changeovers will be at 9am and 9pm," and "the wall at the front will be removed if required to improve manoeuvrability," documents showed.