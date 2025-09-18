South Ribble residents are to be asked for their thoughts on plans to introduce charges at nine of the borough’s currently free car parks.

If the move is ultimately approved, daytime parking fees would be rolled out at off-street facilities in Leyland, Penwortham, Bamber Bridge, Walton-le-Dale and Higher Walton.

Stays of between one and three hours would remain free at all of the affected sites – which include the Leyland and Bamber Bridge leisure centres – while all-day parking would also remain an option at all but one of them.

South Ribble Borough Council says it is being forced to act, because it currently loses £55,000 a year on the upkeep of the car parks it operates.

The authority’s cabinet approved a 21-day public consultation, a launch date for which has yet to be published. Only after the results have been considered will a final decision be taken.

The meeting at which the matter was discussed heard that the policy change would generate a “churn” of vehicles occupying the spaces throughout the day – as well as enabling investment in repairs which are required to several of the council-run car parks in the district.

Cabinet member for finance and assets Wesley Roberts said the authority received “complaints from residents about not being able to find a space [in] some car parks, where cars are parked for free all day”.

He added that the council would rather retain control of the sites than hand them over to private companies.

“We believe we could keep prices much more competitive whilst also reinvesting money back into our car parks here in South Ribble.

“It’s vital that we find a different operating model, as every pound we lose on operating our car parks is a pound we cannot spend on our social prescribing service, the great work our active health team do or investing in our playgrounds,“ Cllr Roberts said.

He said locals were welcome to suggest “any other ideas on how we could make our car park operations cost neutral”.

A report presented to the meeting noted that parking is “an emotive issue and often very personal to people who may have a ‘favourite’ place to park”.

Parks, events and culture cabinet member Matthew Farnworth said the proposals would “enable us to have that happy medium…[of] quality car parks [and] available spaces, which are affordable as well”.

The council operates 47 car parks across South Ribble, only seven of which currently charge, with the facility at the authority’s Civic Centre headquarters in Leyland set to introduce fees later this month.

WHERE ARE PARKING CHARGES PLANNED?

Under the proposal, pay and display charges would be introduced at the following car parks on the terms described:

Leyland

Leyland Leisure Centre, Lancastergate, Leyland – 2 hours free, no return within 3 hours, if logged via iPad in reception; £4 for 4 hours, £8 for 8 hours

Bowling Terrace Car Park, Leyland Lane, Leyland – 1 hour free, no return within 3 hours; £1 for 3 hours, £3 all day, £12 for 7 days (residents’ permit available)

Penwortham

Liverpool Road Car Park, Liverpool Road, Penwortham – 1 hour free, no return within 3 hours; £1 for 3 hours, £3 all day, £12 for 7 days

Ryefield Avenue Car Park, Ryefield Avenue, Penwortham – 1 hour free, no return within 3 hours, £1 for 3 hours; £3 all day, £12 for 7 days

Bamber Bridge

Bamber Bridge Leisure Centre, Brindle Road, Bamber Bridge – 3 hours free, no return within 3 hours; £3 all day, £12 for 7 days

Kingsway Car Park, Kingsway, Bamber Bridge – 1 hour free, no return within 3 hours; £1 for 3 hours, £3 all day, £12 for 7 days

Withy Grove Car Park, Bamber Bridge – 3 hours free, no return within 3 hours; £3 all day, £12 for 7 days

Walton-le-Dale

Victoria Road Car Park, Victoria Road, Walton-le- Dale – 1 hour free, no return within 3 hours; £1 for 3 hours, £3 all day, £12 for 7 days (residents’ permit available)

Higher Walton

Cann Bridge Street Car Park, Cann Bridge Street, Higher Walton – 1 hour free, no return within 3 hours; £1 for 3 hours, £3 all day, £12 for 7 days (residents’ permit available)

Change of existing terms

Churchill Way Car Park, Churchill Way, Leyland – 1 hour free, no return within 3 hours; up to 3 hours £1, all day £3, 7 days £12