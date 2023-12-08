News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Changes to Worden Hall, takeaway permisison at the Red Lion and more: 6 planning applications registered in South Ribble this week

A host of applications have been registered this week in South Ribble.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 8th Dec 2023, 13:32 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 13:33 GMT

There’s an application for a new children’s care home, there’s plans to build on vacant land, and a company hopes to turn a terrace into a house of multiple occupation for seven people.

Find out more by clicking the pages below.

Some of the planning highlights from this week.

1. Applications

Some of the planning highlights from this week. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
South Ribble Borough Council wants to change the use of a unit at the recently-renovated Worden Hall. It wants to change unit 27-28 from a bar to retail, stating: "The current classification limits the use of the commercial unit to a drinking establishment which does not allow for a diversification of the offer to cater to the needs of the park visitors."

2. Worden Hall at Worden Park, Leyland

South Ribble Borough Council wants to change the use of a unit at the recently-renovated Worden Hall. It wants to change unit 27-28 from a bar to retail, stating: "The current classification limits the use of the commercial unit to a drinking establishment which does not allow for a diversification of the offer to cater to the needs of the park visitors." Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Bosses at the Red Lion in Liverpool Road, Longton, have applied for retrospective permission to use part of their land for the Smokies Grill Hut food truck.

3. Red Lion, Longton

Bosses at the Red Lion in Liverpool Road, Longton, have applied for retrospective permission to use part of their land for the Smokies Grill Hut food truck. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
MTS Developments Ltd have applied to change the use of this property from residential to a seven-bed house of multiple occupation.

4. 40 Bow Lane, Leyland

MTS Developments Ltd have applied to change the use of this property from residential to a seven-bed house of multiple occupation. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:South Ribble