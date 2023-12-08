A host of applications have been registered this week in South Ribble.
There’s an application for a new children’s care home, there’s plans to build on vacant land, and a company hopes to turn a terrace into a house of multiple occupation for seven people.
Find out more by clicking the pages below.
1. Applications
Some of the planning highlights from this week. Photo: Google
2. Worden Hall at Worden Park, Leyland
South Ribble Borough Council wants to change the use of a unit at the recently-renovated Worden Hall.
It wants to change unit 27-28 from a bar to retail, stating: "The current classification limits the use of the commercial unit to a drinking establishment which does not allow for a diversification of the offer to cater to the needs of the park visitors." Photo: Neil Cross
3. Red Lion, Longton
Bosses at the Red Lion in Liverpool Road, Longton, have applied for retrospective permission to use part of their land for the Smokies Grill Hut food truck. Photo: Google
4. 40 Bow Lane, Leyland
MTS Developments Ltd have applied to change the use of this property from residential to a seven-bed house of multiple occupation. Photo: Google