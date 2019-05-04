Can South Ribble's party leaders work together now the council is in no overall control?

South Ribble Borough Council has fallen into no overall control following the local elections.

Labour have replaced the Conservatives as the largest party - but are short of an outright majority.

Group leaders David Howarth (Lib Dem), Paul Foster (Lab) and Margaret Smith (Conservative)

That means the Lib Dems could be kingmakers in the borough. Watch the video above to hear what group leader David Howarth plans to do next - and find out why both Labour and the Tories think they can work with his party.

