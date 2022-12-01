By-election looms in West Lancashire as Rosie Cooper stands down as Labour MP

Ms Cooper has been appointed Steward and Bailiff of the Three Hundreds of Chiltern by the Chancellor, the archaic process that effectively resigns an MP.

This appointment meant she was unable to continue with her duties as an MP, she said.

Rosie Cooper has stood down as Labour MP for West Lancashire

Ms Cooper, who was the target of a murder plot by a neo-Nazi in 2017, said the events she had faced over recent years had “taken their toll”.

The MP for West Lancashire, who has held the seat for 17 years, has a current majority of just over 8,300.

Her resignation will mean a by-election in the constituency, which sits firmly in the “Red Wall”.

A statement from the Treasury said: “The Chancellor of the Exchequer has this day appointed Rosemary Elizabeth Cooper to be Steward and Bailiff of the Three Hundreds of Chiltern.”

The Steward and Bailiff of the Three Hundreds of Chiltern is a historical position, which in modern times has been used to facilitate the resignations of MPs.

Elected MPs are unable to resign and must become disqualified if they wish to leave the Commons before the end of the Parliament.

