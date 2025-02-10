Burnley MP Oliver Ryan is being investigated by the Labour Party over what it says were "unacceptable and deeply disappointing" comments made in a WhatsApp group.

Mr Ryan confirmed he was a member of the WhatsApp chat whose contents saw Gorton and Denton MP Andrew Gwynne sacked as a minister on Saturday.

The chief whip will be speaking with Mr Ryan and "no action is off the table", according to a government source.

Mr Ryan, who is gay, appeared to mock a fellow Labour MP over his sexuality in exchanges in the WhatsApp group called ‘Trigger Me Timbers’, the Daily Mail reported.

Burnley's Labour MP Oliver Ryan has apologised "wholeheartedly" for comments made in a WhatsApp group (image: UK Parliament/Roger Harris)

The newspaper does not name the MP being mocked and notes he has never discussed his sexuality publicly – and is not known to be gay.

Mr Ryan is also said to have used an offensive nickname to refer to local Labour leader Colin Bailey. Mr Bailey said he was "very angry" and told the paper his daughter had reported the matter to the police.

Mr Ryan became an MP in July and was previously a Tameside councillor.

"Between 2019 and early 2022, I was a member of a WhatsApp group created by my MP and former employer, Andrew Gwynne," Mr Ryan said in a statement posted on X.

"Some of the comments made in that group were completely unacceptable, and I fully condemn them.

"I regret not speaking out at the time, and I recognise that failing to do so was wrong.

"I did not see every message, but I accept responsibility for not being more proactive in challenging what was said.

"I also made some comments myself which I deeply regret and would not make today and for that, I wholeheartedly apologise.

"I will co-operate fully with the Labour Party's investigation," he added.

A government source said: "Oliver Ryan's remarks were unacceptable and deeply disappointing. While a Labour Party investigation is already under way, the chief whip will also be speaking to him and no action is off the table."

It comes after Mr Gwynne was sacked as a health minister and suspended from the Labour Party after he was reported to have said in the WhatsApp chat that he hoped a 72-year-old woman would soon die after she asked a councillor about bin collections – and joked about a constituent being "mown down" by a truck.

He posted an apology on X on Saturday, but did not suggest he would stand down as an MP.

"I deeply regret my badly misjudged comments and apologise for any offence I've caused. I've served the Labour Party all my life and it was a huge honour to be appointed a minister by Keir Starmer," he wrote.

An investigation has been launched into the WhatsApp group, which is said to include more than a dozen Labour councillors and party officials.

Housing minister Matthew Pennycook said on Sunday that an investigation was taking place into the "whole incident".

The Prime Minister dismissed Mr Gwynne as a minister as soon as he became aware of the comments, it is understood.

A government spokesman said on Saturday that Sir Keir "is determined to uphold high standards of conduct in public office".

They added: "He will not hesitate to take action against any minister who fails to meet these standards, as he has in this case."