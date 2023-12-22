Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham visits student led parliament at Stoneyholme Primary School
During his visit, Mr. Higginbotham addressed the entire school assembly on his experiences of being an MP before holding a ‘mock’ parliament for students between year three and six. Set up to teach the importance of democracy, the student parliament has seen children invited to put their names forward to run different government departments, alongside electing their very own ministers, Prime Minister and deputy Prime Minister.
Over the past 12 months Antonyhas been engaging with schools across the borough speaking about the importance of politics and the UK’s democratic system. He said: “Visiting schools across the borough to speak about the importance of democracy has been great. Nothing like this was available when I was in school. But I think it’s important that children are given the opportunity to discuss topics – if anything because it boosts confidence.
“I’ve seen that for myself in all of the schools I’ve visited. And Stoneyholme Primary was no different. Hats off to them for setting up their own Parliament too – that I haven’t seen before.”
Early Years Foundation Stage class teacher Melanie Lavery said: “Antony’s visit was inspiring for the children. As we are a Rights Respecting school, pupil voice is an integral part of our school. We endeavour to prepare our children for life in the 21st century and develop into respectful citizens. Pupil Parliament has given the children a voice in how the school evolves and support aspects that matter to them.