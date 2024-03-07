Burnley grandmother gets chance to put Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in hot seat at Number 10 Downing Street meeting

A grandmother from Burnley got a golden opportunity to put Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the hot seat in a ‘question and answer’ session at Number 10 Downing Street.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 7th Mar 2024, 14:31 GMT
Updated 7th Mar 2024, 14:38 GMT
Julie Foster was among a panel of five people specially selected for the meeting with the PM. All ‘letter to the editor’ writers to the Daily Express, Julie was the only representative from the North at the meeting which covered topics including immigration, the NHS and the controversial subject of assisted dying.

Julie said: “We only had half an hour with the Prime Minister but it was a good meeting and we covered a range of topics and one gentleman there gave a very moving argument for assisted dying.”

Retired FE teacher and grandmother of four Julie Foster, from Burnley, was among five people invited to Downing Street to discuss a range of issues with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
The mum of two, who has four grandchildren, regularly pens letters about a range of political and other topical issues to the national newspaper. When it comes to supporting a political party Julie, a retired FE teacher, admitted that she remained ‘open minded.’ Julie and her fellow letter writers were also treated to a guided tour of Number 10 after their meeting.

