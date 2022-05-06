Burnley Council Election 2022 RESULTS: Greens gain but no real change to council make-up

Labour suffered a morale shattering four-seat loss 12 months ago, but there were no losses this time around as they defended seven seats.

This leaves the party with 18 councillors – five shy of a controlling majority – and discussions are due to take place next week to see if their leadership pact with the Liberal Democrats will remain in place.

The Greens were the only party to make a gain at this year's Burnley Council elections

The Greens were the only party on the day to make any gains, Coun. Jack Launer unseating the Conservative’s Ivor Emo in Cliviger with Worsthorne by just 11 votes.

Labour now holds 18 seats on the council followed by eight Conservatives, eight Lib Dems, six Greens, and five Burnley and Padiham Independent Party members.

Here is the full list of results from this year's Burnley Borough Council elections:

Bank Hall Ward

Afrasiab Anwar (Lab) 977, Julie Hurt (Green) 126, Susan Nutter (Con) 196.

Briercliffe Ward

Vic Alker (Green) 62, Gordon Lishman (Lib Dem) 618, Lian Pate (Lab) 248, Richard Sagar (Con) 295.

Brunshaw Ward

Alex Hall (Green) 456, Claire Ingham (Con) 272, Cristine Sollis (Lab) 526.

Cliviger Ward

Ivor Emo (Con) 881, Nussrat Kazmi (Lab) 100, Jack Launer (Green) 892.

Coal Clough with Deerplay Ward

Gordon Birtwistle (Lib Dem) 840, Janet Hall (Green) 57, Bill Horrocks (Lab) 283, Linda Whittaker (Con) 221.

Daneshouse with Stoneyholme Ward

Josh Gillies (Con) 53, Mohammed Haji-Nazrul (Lib Dem) 121, Shah Hussain (Lab) 1,401, Craig Simpkin (Green) 38.

Gannow Ward

Helen Bridges (Green) 101, Neil Mottershead (BPIP) 506, Thomas Watson (Con) 145, Fiona Wild (Lab) 385.

Gawthorpe Ward

Joe Davis (Green) 78, Alun Lewis (Lab) 719, Nicola Thompson (Con) 412.

Hapton with Park Ward

Jamie McGowan (Con) 969, Duncan Reed (Green) 172, Abdul Salek (Lab) 305.

Lanehead Ward

Mark Alker (Green) 63, Tom Commis (Con) 319, Sue Graham (Lab) 736, Pippa Lishman (Lib Dem) 199.

Queensgate Ward

Syeda Kazmi (Lab) 929, Jai Redman (Green) 120, Bailey Webster (Con) 318.

Rosegrove with Lowerhouse Ward

James Anderson (BPIP) 320, Gail Barton (Lab) 530, Jane Davis (Green) 57, Peter McCann (Lib Dem) 63, Maison McGowan-Doe (Con) 309.

Rosehill with Burnley Wood Ward

Margaret Brindle (Lab) 323, Tony Davis (Green) 70, Kev Shackell (Con) 207, Jeff Sumner (Lib Dem) 770.

Trinity Ward

Dale Ferrier (Con) 89, Andy Fewings (Green) 635, Stephen Paul Reynolds (Lab) 228

Whittlefield with Ightenhill Ward