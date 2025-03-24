Burglars are hitting empty new houses in Chorley - here's why

Newly-built houses in Chorley are being targeted by burglars for their fixtures and fittings - before anyone has even moved in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The borough saw a 39 percent increase in burglaries last year, but a senior police officer told a meeting of Chorley Council’s liaison committee that many of the crimes were committed in properties that are yet to welcome their first residents.

“They’ve been quite heavily targeted for things like boilers, doors, windows - in one case - [and] the copper piping,” explained Chief Inspector James Neale, who oversees the district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So while there is an increase in burglary - and it does relate to residential burglary - it’s less of an increase in terms of the places where people are living.”

Unoccupied new homes in Chorley have become a target for burglars

Figures presented to councillors revealed that 320 burglaries were reported in Chorley between April and December 2024, up from 230 over the same period 12 months earlier. The totals include break-ins at all types of premises - including businesses.

The Chorley North East ward saw the highest burglary rate during the final two months of last year, with nine being recorded in the area that includes Withnell, Wheelton and Abbey Village.

Ch Insp Neale said all burglaries are investigated by a CID task force in the area. He added that domestic burglary victims receive an initial police response, followed by a visit from the ‘My Neighbourhood’ team, who will also offer crime prevention advice to neighbouring householders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Inspector James Neale spoke to Chorley councillors about burglary rates in the borough (image: Lancashire Police)

“Based on statistics…if one address is burgled, then nearby houses are also likely to be targeted if people have scoped [the area] out,” councillors were told.

The only crime category in Chorley to see a higher increase than burglary last year was drugs offences, which leapt by 57 percent - from 76 to 119 between April and December. However, Ch Insp Neale said the spike could be attributed to increased drug seizures and “stop-searches”.

“So I think that’s a positive - it's probably not necessarily indicative of more drugs in the area,” he explained.

Overall crime in Chorley fell by four percent over the same timeframe - to 5,473 reported offences - with the biggest drops being in arson and criminal damage (19 percent) and public order and theft (each down by 13 percent).