A Preston firm that supplies digital screens for the stadiums of some of the biggest teams in English football has been given the go-ahead for an expansion of its headquarters in the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fulwood-based ADI TV specialises in providing giant LED display kit for sporting and other live entertainment events.

The company has seen its self-designed and manufactured screens installed at the homes of more than half of Premier League and Championship sides – as well as at the likes of Silverstone, to enhance the crowd experience at the British Grand Prix, and Aintree Racecourse, where it helps bring the Grand National to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ADI TV base on Pittman Court is set for an expansion | Google

In total, the firm – which was established back in 1991 – has big-screen displays at more than 60 sporting venues and is also behind many of the electronic advertising boards running around stadium perimeters.

Its Preston base also acts as a hub for the creation and broadcast of bespoke content for fans attending events – with more than 400 matchday productions originating from 14 studio galleries each year – while its screens can be found in various other locations, including major shopping centres.

Last year, ADI TV launched a bid to upgrade its Pittman Court premises on Broughton Business Park, as part of a blueprint to boost its specialist 150-strong workforce and attract and retain the best talent.

It said it needed to rise to “the increasing challenge of attracting young, dynamic professionals”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposal was approved by Preston City Council’s planning committee – but now a slightly scaled-back version of the scheme has also been given the nod by the authority’s planning officers.

The firm is set to build a trio of extensions – including one that will enable the creation of a staff restaurant – in order to make the best use of available floorspace.

City council planners concluded that the proposed extension allied with the authority’s policy of focusing employment growth on “well-located”, already-developed plots of land.

They also recognised that part of the scheme involved an expansion of the car park to “address the existing shortage”.