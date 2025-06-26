Bid to ditch affordable housing demand from 'poshest estate in Preston'

The Harris Park site has been poised for redevelopment for almost three years | National World

Plans to create a gated luxury housing estate in suburban Preston risk being derailed by a demand for cash to build affordable housing elsewhere in the city, it has been claimed.

The proposed redevelopment of the former Harris Park Orphanage site, off Garstang Road in Fulwood, was given the go-ahead by councillors almost three years ago.

The high-end scheme will see the historic plot’s 11 Grade II-listed buildings converted for residential use, along with the creation of 16 brand new properties – 14 of which will be built on a now redundant cricket field once used for practice by a young Freddie Flintoff.

A total of 37 dwellings are set to be developed on what is now known as the Harris Knowledge Park, which was owned and operated by the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) until 2006.

At the time the housing blueprint was approved by Preston City Council’s planning committee in November 2022, the firm behind the proposal successfully argued that the project would not be financially viable if 30 percent of the properties had to be offered under the discounted ‘affordable homes’ category – as required by the authority’s own planning policy.

Members agreed to scrap that stipulation, but one of their number – the veteran, and now former, councillor David Borrow – said it left “a bad taste” that what would become “one of the poshest developments in the city” could not make a contribution to the city’s affordable housing stock.

None of the dwellings on the Harris Park site will be classed as 'affordable' | National World

The applicant, Eden Grove Investment Properties Limited – a company whose directors are all drawn from Preston’s Bhailok family – was told that its plans would instead be subject to a so-called “viability review mechanism”. That meant “reasonable contributions” towards developing affordable properties on another site would be required if the Harris Park estate ultimately made more profit than was expected at the outset.

However, the city council has now been asked to write off even that prospect after it was claimed the resultant “uncertainty” was making the project unattractive for the developer and investors needed to get the blueprint off the drawing board.

The listed buildings on the site are set to be converted into residential properties | National World

Planning agent Cassidy + Ashton said in a formal application for the review process to be removed that a “recurring concern” arose from the requirement for the assessment to take place when no more than 50 percent of the dwellings had been occupied.

“This is particularly challenging given the nature of the scheme…the existing condition of the heritage assets and the need to make substantial repairs and improvements as part of the overall development,” a letter from the firm states.

“It is therefore considered by the applicant that the inclusion of a [viability review mechanism]…represents a significant financial obstacle to the scheme being brought forward, creating uncertainty for investors and preventing the scheme moving forward.

“The mechanism also provides uncertainty to lenders in terms of financial return and could create delays in sales, as reviews need to be completed and agreed within a particular timeframe to ensure units can continue to be sold.

“This may leave units completed, but not able to be sold whilst a review is being undertaken and there are understandably costs associated with this. This is also very off-putting to developers and investors.”

The former cricket pitch on the site will see more than a dozen homes built upon it | National World

The correspondence notes that the city council last year agreed to drop an affordable housing review for the redevelopment of the Park Hotel site amid fears delays to the restoration of the Miller Park landmark risked it becoming unsalvageable and the scheme never coming to fruition.

Cassidy + Ashton say a “similar argument” could be made about Harris Park, whose assets are cumulatively “of a higher value” than the Park Hotel.

However, the authority has also recently rejected a bid to drop a viability review required for the redevelopment of the former Dryden Mill development in Stoneygate, where almost 500 apartments are currently on hold for what is expected to be up to three years.

The redeveloped Harris Park would be a luxury enclave | National World

If the request related to Harris Park is ultimately agreed, work on the development should begin “later this year” the city council has been told.

Nevertheless, even before a decision has been reached, so-called “pre-commencement conditions” are expected to be discharged by the applicant, “with a view to making a start on the site under the existing consents”.

In that scenario, the first tranche of what would be a total of more thaN £1m in non-negotiable ‘community infrastructure levy’ would become due to the local authority.

The redevelopment of Harris Park could finally begin later this year | National World

The housing plans faced fierce opposition from locals before they were approved, with a friends group being set up to try to block the scheme. One of its members, Martin Wright, said after the proposal was approved that Preston was “losing some of our history” as a result.

The Harris Orphanage opened in 1888 and cared for more than 2,200 youngsters over the course of the 94 years which it operated.

Preston Polytechnic – the forerunner to UCLan – acquired the site in 1982 before disposing of it 24 years later.

HOUSING ON THE HORIZON AT HARRIS PARK

***Fourteen new dwellings on the western parcel of the site, the former cricket field.

***Two new dwellings on the eastern parcel, the former orphanage.

***Conversion of Clayton Hall and the Harris Conference Centre to nine apartments and three townhouses respectively.

***Conversion and refurbishment of Pond House, Glen Rosa, Oak House, Yew Tree, Chestnuts, Poplars, Holly House, Laurels and The Lodge from offices to nine dwellings.*

***Extensions and alterations to the following existing buildings on the site:

The Lodge - a single-storey, flat roof extension on the southern elevation measuring 6m by 3m, constructed from brick;

Pond House - a two-storey extension on the western elevation, measuring 7m by 15m, following the demolition of the existing extension, and a single-storey extension on the southern side elevation,measuring 6m by 5m, both constructed from brick and slate;

Glen Rosa - a single and two-storey extension on the western and northern elevations, measuring11m by 10m, constructed from brick, stone and slate;

Chestnuts - removal of an existing attached outhouse and wall, not original to the property;

Clayton Hall - removal of an existing access ramp, not original to the property;

Chapel, School and Masters House (former Harris Conference Centre) - removal of an existing conservatory to the west elevation, not original to the property.

***No external changes are proposed to Oak House, Poplars, Holly House or Laurels.

Source: Preston City Council planning committee agenda

