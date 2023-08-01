The blueprint would see a gated courtyard spring up on land to the side of Gleadale House, on Cumeragh Lane, in Whittingham.

The proposed development is a revision of a previous bid to build three dwellings on the plot, permission for which was granted by Preston City Council in 2018, but lapsed in January last year, before any work had commenced.

The exact number of bedrooms for each of the detached properties is not specified, but they are described as being of “similar scale and size” to the nearby Horns Inn development of five-bedroomed homes.

The two-dwelling gated community proposed for a rear garden plot on Cumeragh Lane (image: David Cox Architects via Preston City Council planning portal)

Planning documentation notes that the current occupiers of the early 19th century residence have maintained the application site “as part of their garden throughout their 20-year tenure” - and it is described as a “rear garden” on an accompanying map.

It adds: “At no point has the site had any agricultural use or interest - and there is no potential for that form of development. The garden is essentially a brownfield site.”

However, the plot is officially designated as an area of open countryside in Preston’s local plan, meaning that its development would usually be outlawed - unless it was deemed to be so-called “infilling” of space between groups of existing buildings.

The application argues that the proposal fulfils that criteria, falling between Gleadale House and the adjacent Gleafield House.

The proposed plot for development on Cumeragh Lane in Whittingham (image: Google)

The approval granted for the now abandoned plans for three new dwellings in the location stated that it was in line with the city's planning policies, because it would have “continue[d] the line of development along Cumeragh Lane, which ends after Gleafield”.

The applicants say that they intend to retain “the vast majority of the existing trees…where possible”.

A proposed green buffer zone along the western boundary of the site is also included within the plans in order to provide a wildlife habitat. That will be made up of new trees, shrubbery or hedgerows which are “native and in keeping [with] the local character” according to a planning design statement.