An estate of 15 new properties is currently taking shape in Bamber Bridge on the former site of the McKenzie Arms pub on Station Road.

The homes, which are due to be completed by next spring, will be made available for social rent and will become the first dwellings that South Ribble Borough Council has owned in the 25 years since it transferred its stock to a registered housing provider.

However, Conservative opposition member Damian Bretherton questioned whether residents of the £3m scheme would be able to exercise their so-called “right to buy” – a Tory government policy dating back to the early 1980s which enables council house tenants to purchase their properties at a substantial discount once they have been renting them for three years.

Fifteen new council homes will be completed on Station Road in Bamber Bridge next year (image:Google)

Cllr Bretherton said at a recent meeting of the authority that South Ribble was building what would probably be regarded as “the best council houses in Lancashire”.

But he added: “It will come at a significant cost and I just hope that the tenant can share in that benefit.”

However, the Labour-run authority’s cabinet member for finance, property and assets, Matthew Tomlinson, said that he would much rather see the homes remain in the affordable rented sector – and that he was confident the current economic climate would ensure that they did.

He said that while there was the “odd example” of right to buy requests amongst authorities that had retained their housing portfolios, “the days of the Margaret Thatcher tsunami of people taking advantage of that [option] are simply gone”.

“The people that tend to be renting council houses can’t get [a] deposit together, can’t…raise the funds to even think about buying their own home,” Cllr Tomlinson said, adding that while there was what he described as “a risk” that the council would have to sell-off some of its new homes, it was an “all but negligible” one.

Council house tenants can get a 35 percent discount if they opt to buy their home after living in it for between three and five years. That figure rises by one percent a year thereafter, up to a maximum of 70 percent or £87,200 in monetary value – whichever is lower – for all areas of England outside London.

For tenants of council flats, the discount after three years of occupation is 50 percent, rising by two percent a year after five years until it reaches either of the same maximum thresholds as those for a house.

However, the number of right to buy sales has fallen markedly since the mid-2000s. In 2003/04, there were just under 70,000 purchases in England, but that had dipped to a little over 10,500 by 2019/20.

At the height of the policy’s popularity in the decade after it was introduced, sales often exceeded the 100,000 mark .

The properties on the McKenzie Arms site – three, three-bedroom terrace houses, nine one-bedroom apartments and three two-bedroom apartments – are being built to exacting energy efficiency and space standards. Cllr Tomlinson told the meeting that it would be an “exemplar” development that would show other housebuilders what could be achieved.

“We are not a private housing developer, we are not looking to drive profit from this development.

“We want these houses to be houses that people want to come and live in and we want to be able to say to people, ‘Come and live in these houses of which we are proud’ – not ‘Come and live in these little boxes where you can hear next door’s nocturnal activities, [or] where there’s damp in the corner and where it’s drafty.’

“’Come and look at these houses where you can live and be warm and you’re not worried about the cost of living and heating, because we built houses that we are proud of.’”

