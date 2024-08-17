Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A specialist care facility for adults with autism is set to open in a residential property in the Preston suburbs.

The green light has been given to the conversion of the detached home on Garstang Road in Fulwood.

It will provide round-the-clock support for eight people, but the firm behind the scheme says its aim is also to enable residents “to develop their independent living skills in a community setting”.

The stretch of Garstang Road where the new autism care facility will be established (image: Google)

Concert Healthcare Property Holdings Limited told Preston City Council that its plans were supported by commissioners at the Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB). As part of its planning application, the company said the NHS in the county had confirmed that there was “an unmet need” for housing for autistic people in the county.

A report by Preston City Council planning officials – who approved the changes to the six-bedroomed dwelling – notes that the facility will operate a “home-from-home environment”.

Five of the bedrooms in the main property will be used by residents, while “care apartments” will be created for the three other people who will live there. Those flats will be developed in two existing garages and in an extension that will be built at the rear of the premises once an existing conservatory has been demolished.

The firm plans to have four care workers and a manager running the premises during the day and two ‘waking’ staff overnight. Three new car parking spaces will be added to bring the total available to five.

Two objections were lodged to the plans, with one reason being a claim that there was”no justification” for the proposed use within a residential area.

However, the city council’s planning officers concluded that the issues raised had either been addressed through the conditions to be attached to the permission granted – or that they did not warrant the refusal of permission “in their own right”.

The proposal was considered to be “acceptable”, with no detrimental effects on neighbouring properties or highway safety.