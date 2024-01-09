Amateur boxers in and around Preston will benefit from better kit and knock-out new surroundings after the opening of a brand new boxing ring and gym.

Lancashire School of Boxing has moved to a new home at Aqueduct Street Mill and, as part of the relocation, the club has installed a rubber gym floor and essential infrastructure to support the boxing equipment.

The upgraded facilities have been supported with an £8,000 grant from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) - the government pot created to replace regional funding lost to the UK after the country left the European Union.

The club, which is affiliated to England Boxing, says that it is committed to providing a safe and inclusive environment for young people over the age of eight to learn and make progress in the sport - either purely for fitness purposes or in the hope of pursuing a professional career in boxing. It now hopes to attract new members and provide an even better sparring experience for people of all ages and skill levels.

Lancashire School of Boxing owners and coaches, Sarah Garratt and Robert Francis

Robert Francis, owner and lead coach at Lancashire School of Boxing said: “Without this funding from the UKSPF, the fixtures and fittings for the new club would have definitely been a struggle to put together. The gym now has a rubber floor, which we didn't have before and we know the boxers will like that. The boxing bags will be held on a sturdy new frame which is much needed in the space we are in now."

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Szymon Bartelke, described the new venue as “awesome”.

“I will look forward to attending even more now as I know my performance will improve having the gym flooring. I feel I will be able to move around safely and be faster on my feet.

“I know all the boxers are looking forward to training in the new venue and competing again this year,” added Szymon, whose brother Nikodem, 13, also boxes at the club.

HOW DO I GET INVOLVED?

Young people over the age of eight who are interested in joining the Lancashire School of Boxing can find out more on the England Boxing website or on Facebook or Instagram by searching for “Lancashire School of Boxing”. Alternatively, they can contact the club by emailing [email protected] or calling 07909 875146.