Another new podcast launches about Preston: here's what to expect

. | .

A brand new podcast has been launched about Preston’s attempts to tackle inequality, which became famous far beyond the city’s borders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘The Preston Model’, as the approach is known, encapsulates Preston City Council’s aim - forged over the past decade - to ensure the benefits of economic growth and prosperity are felt locally to the furthest possible extent.

It involves encouraging public sector organisations like the council itself to use local companies when procuring products and services - and also seeks to place power in the hands of local people by supporting sustainable and co-operative businesses and fostering what the authority describes as a “fair and democratic economy where everyone matters”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new podcast, ‘Preston Threads’, will go behind the scenes of this work to explore what so-called ‘community wealth building’ means in practice.

It becomes the second Preston-focused piece of audio entertainment after the launch of the Parched Peas Podcast last year. A collaboration between the Lancashire Post and Blog Preston, that sees ex Radio Lancashire presenter John Gilmore tour the city to find interesting Prestonians with a story to tell.

Each episode of Preston Threads will be hosted by Neetal Parekh, putting the spotlight on a theme connected to Preston’s emerging corporate plan and city strategy. The opening episode will focus on The Preston Model and feature COun Matthew Brown, the Labour leader of Preston City Council, Emma Lowther-Wright from the Mandala Centre, and Michael Conlon of Conlon Constructions.

Cllr Matthew Brown said: “I’m excited about the launch of the Preston Threads’ Podcast as it’s another channel for us to communicate with Preston residents, showing how this approach is not just a theory, but making a real difference on the ground to create a better and fairer future for our city.”

The first episode is now available and can be listened to on platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music. The podcast can also be watched on Preston City Council’s YouTube channel.