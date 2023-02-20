Ambulance workers in Lancashire and across England are on strike again today (February 20). See the scenes at one Preston picket line and find out all you need to know:

Who is on strike today?

Ambulance staff are taking part in industrial action in seven of the ten ambulance trusts in England, including the North West Ambulance Service.

The strike involves more than 11,000 members of the GMB union in England and Wales, along with some members of the Unite union.

In Lancashire, there are picket lines in Broughton, Preston, as well as Lancaster, Burnley and Sklemersdale.

What is the strike about?

Ambulance staff are striking over pay and conditions.

One union member in Chorley said during their last strike day: “We do have a lot of our staff who are struggling to make ends meet because of the cost living and we’re here to support those, but also at the heart of this, patients are coming to harm everyday, they’re sat outside A and E’s in ambulances – can't get in – suffering harm, deteriorating, some patients are dying, and patients can’t get an ambulance in the community because we haven't got the resources because they’re sat outside emergency care.

“It’s tragic for those families and those patients but that has an impact on our staff day in and day out, seeing and dealing with that, so there are a whole host of things going on and this comes back to years and years of underfunding in the system.”

How will this strike affect you?

The strike affects non-life threatening calls only, as ambulances will still be sent to the most life-threatening calls, known as Category 1, such as cardiac arrests.

Less urgent, Category 2, cases, such as some strokes and major burns, will have to wait longer for an ambulance.

Patients that need time-critical treatment, such as cancer care, will also be transported.

What should you do if you need help?

People are advised to use the 999 service in an emergency.

For all other healthcare needs, contact 111, your local GP or pharmacy.

Attend appointments as planned, unless you have been told it is rescheduled.

When are more ambulance strikes going to be held?

February 22: Unite members in the North West will strike

March 6 and 20: Unite and GMB members in several regions will strike

These were the scenes at the Broughton picket line today:

