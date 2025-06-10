It's been almost a decade since Preston's B&Q branch, off North Road, closed down

Plans for a new indoor sports centre in a former DIY store in Preston have been given the green light.

The one-time B&Q outlet, at the junction of North Road and Brookfield Street, has been earmarked for the new facility – although no details have been revealed about exactly what activity or activities will be on offer there.

Documents submitted to planning officials at Preston City Council back in March stated only that the site would be used for “indoor sport, recreation or fitness”.

A Bradford-based applicant – identified as M. Zafoor – had asked the authority whether planning permission would be required for the conversion.

The council has now ruled that the development “would not constitute a material change of use” of the building – and so can go-ahead without formal approval being granted. That is because it falls within the same broad planning class categorisation as its previous use as a retail unit.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) asked the agent for the application, Kufic Architects, whether it was possible to obtain any information about the precise nature of the development – but the firm said their client would reveal those details in due course.

However, the planning category under which the scheme falls means that the sports to be provided at the site cannot include swimming, skating or the use of motorised vehicles or firearms.

The B&Q store closed down in January 2016 and reopened later that year as a ‘megastore’ for the homelessness charity, Emmaus, which remained in operation at the location until June 2023. The unit has been vacant ever since.