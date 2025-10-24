Affordable housing planned for former Preston foodbank site

A disused housing office in Preston, which later became a foodbank, could give the gift of an affordable home to six families under plans to demolish it.

Social housing provider Community Gateway Association (CGA) wants to flatten its own former base on Langden Drive in Moor Nook and replace it with half a dozen new dwellings.

The single-storey facility – which most recently operated as the Purple Pantry, providing food to those in need – would be levelled to make way for the proposed two-bedroomed, two-storey properties.

The former Moor Nook housing office could be demolished and turned into homes | Google

In a proposal submitted to Preston City Council, CGA says the housing scheme is ”a great opportunity to enhance and improve this area of Preston”.

It adds that the blueprint has been designed “to ensure that the impact on the adjoining [and] adjacent properties is minimised and to contribute to the regeneration of Moor Nook”, while not being “unduly dominant upon the surrounding area”.

Off-street parking would be provided for residents of the new development, while access would come from an upgrade to the existing entry point off Coopers Fold.

New planting – described as “integral” to the vision for the site – would be provided to the front and rear of the new dwellings.