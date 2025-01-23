'Affordable' homes planned for former Accrington railway site

By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 14:46 BST
Plans have been unveiled to build a development of affordable homes on a former railway sidings in Accrington.

The site, on Charter Street in the town, is being eyed for 40 dwellings - 32 houses and eight so-called ‘cottage flats’.

If approved, the proposal - by developer Watson - would transform the 1.55-acre plot, which also previously contained an engine shed and a sports club and was recently acquired from Hyndburn Council.

How the estate, off Charter Street, could lookHow the estate, off Charter Street, could look
How the estate, off Charter Street, could look | Watson

The properties, which will all fall into the discounted ‘affordable homes’ category, would be delivered in partnership with a registered housing provider.

Watson says the scheme has been “carefully designed to complement the surrounding area”, while “maximising the potential” of the land.

The firm has also pledged to driver “attractive landscaping to create a desirable new neighbourhood”.

Company director Rob Watson added: “This planning submission represents an important step forward in bringing new life to this historic site.

“We have extensive experience in delivering high-quality affordable homes across Lancashire and look forward to working with our partners to create a development that meets local housing needs and contributes positively to the area.”

Related topics:Accrington

