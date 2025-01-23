'Affordable' homes planned for former Accrington railway site
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The site, on Charter Street in the town, is being eyed for 40 dwellings - 32 houses and eight so-called ‘cottage flats’.
If approved, the proposal - by developer Watson - would transform the 1.55-acre plot, which also previously contained an engine shed and a sports club and was recently acquired from Hyndburn Council.
The properties, which will all fall into the discounted ‘affordable homes’ category, would be delivered in partnership with a registered housing provider.
Watson says the scheme has been “carefully designed to complement the surrounding area”, while “maximising the potential” of the land.
The firm has also pledged to driver “attractive landscaping to create a desirable new neighbourhood”.
Company director Rob Watson added: “This planning submission represents an important step forward in bringing new life to this historic site.
“We have extensive experience in delivering high-quality affordable homes across Lancashire and look forward to working with our partners to create a development that meets local housing needs and contributes positively to the area.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.