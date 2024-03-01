Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thousands of protestors across Lancashire are planning to take part in a march calling for an immediate ceasefire and voice their support for Gaza, Rafah and the Palestinian occupied territories this weekend.

The march which will take place this Sunday at 1.30pm from Moor Park car park.

The march is being organised by 'Children of the Ghetto', a campaigning network in Preston which organises protests about Palestine.

Thousands of protestors across Lancashire are planning to take part in a march calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza (Credit: Michelle Adamson)

It is anticipated the Lancashire-wide demonstration will be one of the largest in the region's history, with more than 4,000 marchers expected.

Michael Lavalette, from Children of the Ghetto, said: "For close to 150 days, Gaza has been mercilessly bombed and tens of thousands of Palestinians have been killed.

"We will be marching to demand an immediate ceasefire and an end to Israel's genocidal war."

It is anticipated the Lancashire-wide demonstration will be one of the largest in the region's history (Credit: Michelle Adamson)

The event is supported by Lancaster4Palestine, Blackburn4Palestine, Chorley4Palestine, Accrington4Palestine, Stop the War, Lancashire Council of Mosques, Lancs Association of Trades Union Council, and Friends of Al-Aqsa alongside other organisations.

Representatives from Preston, Blackburn, Lancaster, Burnley, Accrington, Rossendale and Chorley are expected to travel in large numbers.

The March will assemble at Moor Park car park before proceeding down Deepdale Road and through Church Street.

The march is being organised by 'Children of the Ghetto' (Credit: Michelle Adamson)

Marchers will include children from each town of the Lancashire procession who will carry shrouds representing young Palestinian victims of Israeli aggression.

The procession will stop at the Flag Market where there will be a formal unfurling of the Palestinian flag, which is planned to be placed on a 6 metre pole.

Shaheen Osmani, from Blackburn4Palestine, said: "For months now the Israelis have bombed schools, hospitals, churches and mosques and killed tens of thousands of men, women and children.

"We'll be coming from Blackburn to add our voice to demand an immediate and permanent ceasefire."