30 bedsits planned for leafy Preston street poised to get green light as locals fear 'antisocial behaviour'

Controversial plans to turn a former religious retreat in suburban Preston into dozens of bedsits are set to be given the go-ahead.

The proposed conversion of the Xaverian Mission Spirituality Centre in Fulwood has attracted 62 objections from nearby households.

However, Preston City Council’s planning officers have nevertheless recommended members of its planning committee approve the change at a meeting next week.

Should they agree, the Sharoe Green Lane residence - home to a small group of priests for the past 26 years until they left this summer – would be converted into a 30-bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO). That tally is a reduction of one room from the plans originally submitted.

According to a report to be presented to the committee, the firm behind the blueprint has “indicated the proposed HMO would be aimed at NHS staff working in the nearby [Royal Preston] Hospital”. However, officers note that the suggestion is “merely an indication at this stage”.

Amongst the public objections to the plans are concerns over its impact on traffic, claims that it would be the type of property to attract “criminal activity and antisocial behaviour" and also that such a large HMO would be “out of keeping with the surrounding area”

The sole supporter of the proposal to contact the council said there is a need for “more affordable homes for young people”.

The report states that highways officials at Lancashire County Council have made no objection to the revamp on the basis that there are 31 car parking spaces within the site - and their assessment that the likely number of trips to be generated by the conversion is “not expected to have a severe impact on the local highway network”.

It also notes that minimum housing standards have been met and concludes that the development is considered “suitable” - and would not have “an unacceptable impact” upon neighbouring residents.

The meeting at which the application will be determined takes place on 7th November at 2pm in Preston Town Hall.