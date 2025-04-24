Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dozen new electric vehicle charging points have been installed in a car park in Fylde.

The facilities are now in operation off Segar Street, in Wesham, alongside Kirkham and Wesham railway station.

The units - which occupy bays that are now reserved for charging vehicles - operate at speeds of up to 160kw.

The new EV charging points in Segar Street car park, next to Kirkham and Wesham station | Zest

They have been installed by charging infrastructure specialist Zest, which is focusing on areas where there are too few points where drivers can power-up their electric vehicles.

Medlar-with-Wesham ward councilor on Fylde Council, Jordan Ledger, said: "I'm delighted 12 new EV chargers are coming to Segar Street car park. Easily accessible charging points play a key role in achieving net-zero across the country - and I'm pleased Wesham is doing its bit.

"As more and more of us switch to electric vehicles, it's vital we have the infrastructure to support this new normal and to make sure everyone can feel the benefit of cleaner and cheaper energy."

Robin Heap, CEO of Zest, added: “As more of us switch to electric vehicles, the need for public charging - particularly close to where people live and work - has never been greater.

“Zest’s local charging facilities, like the one here in Wesham, turn underused spaces into assets that strengthen communities all over the UK.”