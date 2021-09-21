1,000 garden waste bins go uncollected in Chorley due to driver shortage

Chorley Council said driver shortages led to missed bins collections in Buckshaw Village, Clayton-le-Woods and Cuerden on Monday (September 20)

The lack of qualified drivers led to missed collections in Buckshaw Village, Clayton-le-Woods and Cuerden, but Chorley Council said efforts will be made over the next couple of days to return to these streets (see full list below).

It is advising affected households to leave their grey bins out so they are not missed when crews return.

A spokesman for Chorley Council said: "Unfortunately due to driver shortages we have been unable to complete some scheduled garden waste collections yesterday (Monday, September 20).

But Chorley Council said efforts will be made over the next couple of days to return to those streets where bin went uncollected

"If your grey bin has been missed then please leave your bin out as we are planning to return to empty grey bins on Tuesday 21 or Wednesday 22, September.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused."

You can report a missed bin collection to Chorley Council here.

Chorley has a refuse and recycling collection contract worth over £26 million with Northampton-based FCC Environment, which started in April 2019.

But the Council says the waste management company - which collects bins from 1.3million households around the UK each week - is struggling to recruit enough HGV drivers to keep its fleet moving.

However, the firm's website does not have any vacancies for drivers listed on its jobs page. FCC Environment has been approached for comment on its driver shortages and recruiting efforts.

Full list of streets with missed collections (and number of homes affected)

Acorn Court - Clayton-le-woods (4)

Arden Drive - Clayton-le-woods (26)

Atlas Avenue - Buckshaw Village (8)

Azalea Close - Clayton-le-woods (3)

Bamburgh Drive - Buckshaw Village (18)

Beaufort Close - Buckshaw Village (16)

Bedgebury Close - Clayton-le-woods (6)

Beech Tree Close - Cuerden Residential Park (7)

Bellflower Close - Clayton-le-woods (13)

Berkeley Drive - Cuerden (4)

Bernwood Crescent - Clayton-le-woods (15)

Birch Avenue - Cuerden Residential Park (31)

Bradfield Close - Clayton-le-woods (5)

Brookwood Way - Buckshaw Village (20)

Brookwood Way - Buckshaw Village (27)

Broom Close - Clayton-le-woods (7)

Camellia Drive - Clayton-le-woods (24)

Charnwood Mews - Clayton-le-woods (14)

Cuerden Close - Cuerden (15)

Cyclamen Close - Clayton-le-woods (17)

Cypress Close - Clayton-le-woods (31)

Dahlia Close - Clayton-le-woods (10)

Dallington Avenue - Clayton-le-woods (44)

Darwin Drive - Clayton-le-woods (21)

Dunnerholme Avenue - Buckshaw Village (28)

Elm Grove - Cuerden Residential Park (23)

Ferndown Avenue - Buckshaw Village (7)

Galloway Close - Clayton-le-woods (2)

Gisburn Court - Clayton-le-woods (10)

Halifax Drive - Buckshaw Village (21)

Hampton Grove - Clayton-le-woods (13)

Heyford Avenue - Buckshaw Village (9)

Hollington Close - Clayton-le-woods (6)

Hudson Drive - Buckshaw Village (9)

Ivy Close - Clayton-le-woods (16)

Kielder Gardens - Clayton-le-woods (15)

Leighfield Close - Clayton-le-woods (9)

Longhirst Close - Buckshaw Village (8)

Lydiate Lane - Cuerden (6)

Magnolia Drive - Clayton-le-woods (18)

Maple Court - Cuerden Residential Park (3)

Marlborough Close - Buckshaw Village (8)

Mercia Grove - Clayton-le-woods (16)

Mortimer Place - Clayton-le-woods (8)

Moss Lane - Clayton-le-woods (14)

Nell Lane - Cuerden (2)

Oaktree Avenue - Cuerden Residential Park (21)

Old Thorns Crescent - Buckshaw Village (23)

Parkhurst Avenue - Clayton-le-woods (32)

Petunia Close - Clayton-le-woods (8)

Prestwick Close - Buckshaw Village (16)

Rose Close - Clayton-le-woods (5)

Shady Lane - Clayton-le-woods (4)

Shady Lane - Cuerden (3)

Sherwood Avenue - Clayton-le-woods (19)

Snowdrop Close - Clayton-le-woods (18)

Stockwood Park Court - Buckshaw Village (5)

Tay Mews - Clayton-le-woods (1)

Tempest Close - Buckshaw Village (5)

Thetford Drive - Clayton-le-woods (16)

Trethorne Avenue - Buckshaw Village (3)

Wentwood Crescent - Clayton-le-woods (31)

West Drive - Cuerden Residential Park (4)

Westland Place - Buckshaw Village (14)

Whinfell Close - Clayton-le-woods (14)

Whiteleaf Place - Clayton-le-woods (7)

Wigan Road - Clayton-le-woods (23)

Willow Crescent - Cuerden Residential Park (7)

Wilmar Road - Clayton-le-woods (1)

Windflower Drive - Clayton-le-woods (25)

Windlemere Close - Buckshaw Village (10)

Worlington Close - Buckshaw Village (9)