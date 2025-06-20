10 captivating pictures show scarecrows taking over Preston suburbs

The static, but stand-out crowd have appeared all over Ingol and Tanterton as part of a new festival for the area – and the Post’s cameras have been out to capture them.

Locals are now waiting to learn which of the pop-up pieces will be crowned the best of the bunch this weekend.

Neigbourhood council chair Neil Darby said: “Ingol and Tanterton have a really special, close-knit community and it has been great to see this on display with the Scarecrow Festival.

"Ingol and Tanterton Neighbourhood Council introduced this new event to the local calendar this year to bring people together, encourage creativity and to get people talking to their neighbours – and I'm delighted to see that it's been doing just that.

"I was out earlier in the week admiring the huge range of creations with other people walking around to see what people have built.

"I'm excited to see who the winners will be, with the results to be announced this Sunday. I would encourage everyone to go out and take a look through this week and see what the community has created.”

1 . Ingol and Tanterton Scarecrow Festival Pupils at Pool House Community Primary School show off their scarecrows

2 . Ingol and Tanterton Scarecrow Festival One of the scarecrows getting a helping hand

3 . Ingol and Tanterton Scarecrow Festival Fancy meeting you here!

4 . Ingol and Tanterton Scarecrow Festival Recognise anybody?