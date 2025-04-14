Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have issued a warning to parents after a number of children went missing on the beaches around Blackpool over the weekend.

Lancashire Police are urging parents to keep a closer eye on their children after several reports of missing youngsters on Saturday and Sunday.

“These incidents are completely avoidable,” said a spokesperson for the force, “and have a detrimental impact to the service we offer.

“When police officers are looking for lost children, we are unable to deal with or prevent crime.”

Lancashire Police has provided some advice on what families should do to stay safe when visiting the seaside.

A spokesperson the force said: “Now the warm weather is here we have noticed an increase in visitors and families enjoying the beach. Whilst this is lovely to see, we want families to do this safely.

“The beach is a very dangerous place for unsupervised children, and it is disappointing to see that youngsters are still regularly permitted to approach the water unsupervised.

“This could prove fatal, even to those who are competent swimmers. You are also risking the lives of the coastguards who would be deployed in a rescue situation.

“In two days, there have been several reports of missing children, which have used a significant amount of police and coastguard resources.

Making the most of the weekend sunshine.

You can follow the following tips to ensure everyone has a safe day:

- NEVER leave children unsupervised, especially near the water.

- Remind children of the basic principles of stranger danger, and who to approach if they need help.

- Take a photograph of children at the start of the day, so you have a clear image of each child and their clothing.

- Consider attaching a wrist band to each child with a parent’s contact number, DO NOT add the child’s name.

- Discuss a meeting point with all members of the family, in the event of any person becoming lost.