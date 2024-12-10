Police want to speak to this man after an incident was reported in Walton-le-Dale | Lancashire Police

Do you recognise this man?

Lancashire Police want to speak with him after they received a report of an exposure offence towards a child in Walton Le Dale, Preston.

Police said: “It was reported at around 3:30pm on November 21, that a man exposed himself to a 13-year-old in an alleyway between Hampshire Road, and the Co-Op on Chorley Road.

“If you recognise him, or have any information or footage that could assist our enquiries, please contact us on 101 quoting log 0848 of 21st November 2024.”

The confidentia Crimestoppers number can also be contacted on the 0800 555 111 freephone number,