A prolific drug dealer from Blackburn led police on a high-speed chase in his BMW before crashing into a stationary vehicle.

Farooq, previously arrested and convicted by the East Targeted Crime Team for drug dealing in 2018 and 2020, was caught again on September 24, 2024.

Officers witnessed him dealing drugs in various locations around Blackburn, and when they signalled for him to stop he sped off in an attempt to evade capture.

He drove dangerously through the town, even driving the wrong way down a one-way street, before crashing into a parked car on Darwen Street.

After the collision, Farooq fled on foot but quickly misjudged his escape, discarding a bag containing street deals of crack cocaine and heroin worth £280 along with a mobile phone.

Farooq, 28, of Harcourt Road, Blackburn, was remanded to prison after being charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine, dangerous driving and driving without a licence or insurance.

Farooq pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced to four years and six months in prison at Preston Crown Court

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “The East Target Crime Team welcome the sentence handed to Farooq and strongly suggest he considers a career change.”