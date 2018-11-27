Police still searching for thug who wrecked Morecambe family’s Christmas display

Police are still looking for the man who caused £2,000 worth of damage to a Morecambe family’s Christmas garden ornaments.

CCTV footage shows a mindless vandal slashing festive inflatables with a knife and destroying the display, which was put up by Denver Peel and his wife Kirsty to entertain their two children and local residents.

An image taken from the CCTV at Denver Peel's home which caught the vandalism taking place.

And police are hoping someone will be able to name and shame the person responsible for the damage, which is highlighted in this film shot last week and this week by our videographer Kelvin Stuttard.

Denver said they had spent around £3,000 on inflatables and other decorations to adorn the front garden of their home in Morecambe Road.

He said dozens of children and motorists had been stopping to admire the festive scene and take photos.

But early on Monday morning, a vandal caused around £2,000 worth of damage to the disaply by attacking the inflatables and wiring with a knife. The vandalism took place at around 1am while Denver, Kirsty and their children, three-year-old Dougie and four-year-old Brooklyn, were all in bed.

Denver and wife Kirsty had spent around five days putting the display in place.

“It’s not just for our children,” he said. “We have had a lot of children coming over and taking pictures, and drivers have been stopping as well to have a look.

“We did it last year as well but this year we got more excited about it because we saw so many people stopping to take photos, so we put up more than before and were still adding to it.”

Sgt Adie Knowles of Morecambe Police said: “We have got the CCTV and are investigating. If anyone knows who it is, they can give us a call on 01524 596985 to let us know.”

A crowdfunding page has been set up to help replace the decorations. Click here