A woman was left "frightened and upset" after being “followed and propositioned by a man in a car” while walking through Blackpool, prompting a police investigation.

The incident occurred on the morning of Friday, July 19, as the woman - who wishes to remain anonymous - was walking from the town centre to a friend’s house.

She became alarmed when she noticed a car repeatedly trailing her.

A woman was left "frightened and upset" after being “followed and propositioned by a man in a car” while walking through Blackpool | Google/ Contributed

Despite crossing the road multiple times and changing direction, the vehicle continued to follow her as she approached Wall Street.

According to the woman, the man in the car slowed down, rolled down his window and offered her money in exchange for getting into his vehicle.

She refused, but said the man persisted until her friend - who was outside hanging laundry - overheard the exchange and intervened.

“It was really creepy,” she said. “I felt very scared and it completely unnerved me.”

She added that the road her friend lives on is a dead end, with little traffic except from residents or visitors.

“It was clear he was trying to do something,” she said.

During the encounter, she managed to pull out her phone and begin recording.

In the footage, the man can reportedly be heard asking whether she has a boyfriend and how much it would take for her to get in his car.

“Initially I thought I might be paranoid,” she said. “But then I realised it was definitely happening, and the smartest thing to do was to get my phone out quickly.”

She said the incident left her shaken.

“I woke up last night completely soaked in sweat and frightened. I felt vulnerable. I just think it’s wrong,” she said.

The matter was reported to Lancashire Police.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We received a report that a woman had been approached on Friday 19th July in the Cocker Street area of Blackpool.

“Officers attended the scene, but did not locate anyone there.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information or footage to assist those enquiries is asked to contact 101, quoting log number 0585 of July 19.”

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.