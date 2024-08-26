Police share picture of bike in renewed appeal for missing man last seen Friday on Lord Street in Morecambe
Lancashire Police said they are growing increasingly concerned for Carl Joy who is currently missing from his home and was last seen on Friday, August 23, at approximately 13.00 hours on Lord Street in Morecambe. A spokesperson said: “We’re really concerned about his welfare and so we’re asking for your help to bring him home.
“He may be in possession of a dark blue hybrid pedal cycle.
“Unfortunately, we don’t know what he was last wearing but he is described as a white male around 5’10”, of stocky build and short shaven hair that is grey.”
They added that he also has tattoos on both his right and left arm and has links to the Morecambe Lancaster and Yorkshire areas.
If you have any information or you think you’ve seen Carl, please get in touch with Lancashire Police by calling 101 and quoting log number 1472 23/08.
