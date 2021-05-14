Police search for missing man who disappeared on his way to his mum's house in Preston

Police have renewed an appeal to help find Alan Zawadski, 30, who has not been seen or heard from for two weeks.

Officers investigating his disappearance say Alan was last seen in the Islington area of London on Saturday, May 1.

His mum, who lives in Preston, says she spoke to him a day later on Sunday, May 2 and he told her that he was travelling to Lancashire to visit her.

The new image is believed to be more of a true likeness of Alan Zawadski, 30, who is from Dundee, Scotland but went missing whilst travelling from London to Preston to visit his mother on May 2

But Alan never arrived at his mum's home and his family say they have been unable to reach him since.

Worried about what might have happened to him, his family reported him missing on Thursday, May 6.

Lancashire Police previously appealed for information on Alan's whereabouts last week, but have today renewed their appeal along with a new picture.

The new image is believed to be more of a true likeness of Alan, who is from Dundee, Scotland.

Police have renewed an appeal to help find missing Scottish man Alan Zawadski, 30, who has not been seen or heard from for two weeks. Alan is believed to have travelled to Preston to visit his mother, but never arrived at her home

Officers say they are growing "increasingly concerned" for his welfare and ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts to get in touch.

If you have seen him or have any information, you can call police on 101, quoting log reference LC-20210506-0380. In an emergency you should call 999.

