Police search for missing Lancashire teenager
Police are searching for an 18-year-old woman who has been reported missing in Blackburn.
Krista Gregory was last seen in the Fielding Crescent area of the town at 6.30pm yesterday (May 9).
She is described as white, 5ft 9ins, very slim with a shaven head. She was last seen wearing skinny jeans and clumpy boots.
PC Ruth Syers, of Blackburn Police, said: "I would ask anybody with information about Krista’s whereabouts to get in touch with the police as soon as possible.
"Krista if you see this appeal, please get in touch to let us know you are OK."
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 0078 of May 10. 2021.
