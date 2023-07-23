News you can trust since 1886
Police search for 16-year-old girl missing from home

Police are appealing for help to find a missing 16-year-old girl.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 13:10 BST- 1 min read

Bayan Al-Mohammed is missing from Chorley and has links to Skelmersdale, London and Glasgow.

She is 5ft 1ins tall, of medium build, and was last seen wearing a black hijab, checked black and white leggings, a pink sweater and black trainers with white soles.

Bayan Al-Mohammed, 16, is missing from Chorley and has links to Skelmersdale
Anyone who sees Bayan is asked to call police on 999.

People with information about where she might be can call 101, quoting log 1137 or June 28.

