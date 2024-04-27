Police release CCTV footage in hope of finding Preston man who absconded during visit from secure unit

Police have released new CCTV footage in the hope of finding a missing man who absconded during a visit to Preston from a secure unit.
By Jack Marshall
Published 27th Apr 2024, 17:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Lancashire Police are searching for Shaun Paul Smith after he absconded during a visit to Preston from a secure unit on Thursday.

Smith (03/04/1964), aka Aemon Martin, was last seen near the toilets on the ground floor of Fishergate Shopping Centre at about 1pm, with police having released new CCTV footage of the man in question in the hopes of locating him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Shaun Paul SmithShaun Paul Smith
Shaun Paul Smith

“We appreciate its not the best quality, but we're hoping it may help to jog someone's memory,” read a police statement.

Smith is described as being white, with grey hair, of slim build, and with a beard and moustache. He was last seen wearing a hat, cream jeans, grey/red t-shirt, grey cardigan, black coat, black trainers and a backpack as well as a large TK Maxx bag.

Be sure to sign up for our free LEP newsletter!

“If you see him, please do not approach him but call 999 quoting log 0689 of April 25th.”

Related topics:Lancashire PolicePrestonCCTVPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.