Police release CCTV footage in hope of finding Preston man who absconded during visit from secure unit
Lancashire Police are searching for Shaun Paul Smith after he absconded during a visit to Preston from a secure unit on Thursday.
Smith (03/04/1964), aka Aemon Martin, was last seen near the toilets on the ground floor of Fishergate Shopping Centre at about 1pm, with police having released new CCTV footage of the man in question in the hopes of locating him.
“We appreciate its not the best quality, but we're hoping it may help to jog someone's memory,” read a police statement.
Smith is described as being white, with grey hair, of slim build, and with a beard and moustache. He was last seen wearing a hat, cream jeans, grey/red t-shirt, grey cardigan, black coat, black trainers and a backpack as well as a large TK Maxx bag.
“If you see him, please do not approach him but call 999 quoting log 0689 of April 25th.”
