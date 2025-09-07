Police have taken action to break up an illegal rave reported overnight in woodland near Crown Point Ruins in Burnley.

Officers were called following concerns from residents about loud music and anti-social behaviour in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Special powers under section 63 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 have since been authorised.

Police have taken action to break up an illegal rave reported overnight in woodland near Crown Point Ruins

This means anyone in the affected area of Crown Point Road has been directed to leave immediately, taking with them any music equipment and vehicles.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “It is an offence to return to the land within 7 days for anyone issued with a notice and also an offence for any other people who, within 24 hours, attend the land knowing that a direction has been issued.

“We have listened to residents concerns overnight and take reports of anti social behaviour such as this seriously.”

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.