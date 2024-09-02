Police locate missing 27-year-old from Preston last seen in the Ribbleton area
Police have confirmed they have found a missing 27-year-old man from Preston.
Will McLeod was last seen in the Ribbleton area at around 1.30pm on Saturday, August 31.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said at the time: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 27-year-old Will McLeod. “When he was last seen he was wearing black shorts, a blue and grey North Face windbreaker/soft shell jacket, black Nike socks and grey Yeezys trainers.”
Posting an update they said: “Thank you to those who shared our post for missing Will.
“We can now confirm he has been found.”
