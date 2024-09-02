Police locate missing 27-year-old from Preston last seen in the Ribbleton area

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 1st Sep 2024, 10:05 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2024, 07:40 BST
Police have confirmed they have found a missing 27-year-old man from Preston.

Will McLeod was last seen in the Ribbleton area at around 1.30pm on Saturday, August 31.

Will McCleod. | Lancashire Police

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said at the time: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 27-year-old Will McLeod. “When he was last seen he was wearing black shorts, a blue and grey North Face windbreaker/soft shell jacket, black Nike socks and grey Yeezys trainers.”

Posting an update they said: “Thank you to those who shared our post for missing Will.

“We can now confirm he has been found.”

