Police launch investigation after man and woman killed in Ribble Valley collision
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man and woman were killed following a road collision in the Ribble Valley.
By John Deehan
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 10:14 pm
- 1 min read
Officers were called to Gisburn Road, Sawley, at 10.48am today to reports of a serious collision involving a HGV and a Chrysler car.
The occupants of the car – a man and woman in their 60s – were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the HGV was not seriously injured.
Witnesses are asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 421 of October 6, 2022.
Most Popular
-
1
Michelle Keegan and Brassic co-stars film scene in Burnley bar Illuminati
-
2
Lancashire man charged with heroin and cocaine offences after police infiltrate Encrochat messaging platform
-
3
Charlotte Dawson shares emotional birthday moment as son says ‘grandad’ by statue of dad Les Dawson in St Annes