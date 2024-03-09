Police launch appeal to help find missing Preston girl, 17, who has links to Chorley and New Longton
The Police have launched an urgent appeal to help find a missing 17-year-old girl from Preston.
Eleanor Sumner was last seen at around 8 pm on 8th March and the authorities are concerned for her welfare.
She is believed to be wearing a black jacket and trainers, dark hoodie and cream track joggers.
Eleanor has links to Preston, New Longton, Chorley and Bolton
Immediate sightings of Eleanor, please call 999.
Any information as to where she might be, contact 101 – quoting log 1236 of 8th March 2024.