Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Police have launched an urgent appeal to help find a missing 17-year-old girl from Preston.

Eleanor Sumner was last seen at around 8 pm on 8th March and the authorities are concerned for her welfare.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eleanor Sumner has links to Chorley and New Longton as well as Preston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is believed to be wearing a black jacket and trainers, dark hoodie and cream track joggers.

Eleanor has links to Preston, New Longton, Chorley and Bolton

Immediate sightings of Eleanor, please call 999.