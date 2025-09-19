Police have issued a warning to motorists travelling this weekend as weather conditions are set to take a turn for the worse.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning across the North West of England which comes into force at 9am on Saturday as heavy rain his expected to batter parts of the UK and expected to last until 6am on Sunday.

Between 20-40mm of rain is anticipated, potentially reaching 75-100mm in some locations.

From mid-Saturday onwards, increasingly strong gusty winds and perhaps some thunder will also accompany the rainfall, further increasing the risk of disruption.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police Specialist Ops urged motorists to exercise care when driving in such conditions as more collisions take place in poor weather.

They said: “As the weather conditions get worse please take extra care when using the roads.

“This weekend we are expecting heavy rain so please drive carefully.

“We tend to see an increase in collisions during poor weather as drivers do not drive to the conditions.”