Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An urgent appeal has been issued to help find a teenage girl from Chorley who hasn’t been seen for nearly two weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lidia, 18, was last seen in Chorley at around 4pm on January 8.

Greater Manchester Police said they have conducted “extensive” enquiries since she was reported missing, but she has still not been found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An urgent appeal has been issued to help find a missing teenage girl from Chorley | Greater Manchester Police

Lidia is described as Romanian, around 5 ft 2 in tall, of medium athletic build, has olive skin and black hair that is normally worn in a bun.

She was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, white top, black jeans, white Nike trainers and a black 'New York' baseball cap.

If you have any information about Lidia’s whereabouts, call 101 quoting MSP/06QQ/0000064/25.