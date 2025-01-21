Police issue urgent appeal to find missing Chorley teenager last seen 13 days ago

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Jan 2025, 13:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An urgent appeal has been issued to help find a teenage girl from Chorley who hasn’t been seen for nearly two weeks.

Lidia, 18, was last seen in Chorley at around 4pm on January 8.

Greater Manchester Police said they have conducted “extensive” enquiries since she was reported missing, but she has still not been found.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
An urgent appeal has been issued to help find a missing teenage girl from ChorleyAn urgent appeal has been issued to help find a missing teenage girl from Chorley
An urgent appeal has been issued to help find a missing teenage girl from Chorley | Greater Manchester Police

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Lidia is described as Romanian, around 5 ft 2 in tall, of medium athletic build, has olive skin and black hair that is normally worn in a bun.

She was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, white top, black jeans, white Nike trainers and a black 'New York' baseball cap.

If you have any information about Lidia’s whereabouts, call 101 quoting MSP/06QQ/0000064/25.

Related topics:ChorleyTeenagerPoliceLancashire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice