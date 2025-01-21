Police issue urgent appeal to find missing Chorley teenager last seen 13 days ago
Lidia, 18, was last seen in Chorley at around 4pm on January 8.
Greater Manchester Police said they have conducted “extensive” enquiries since she was reported missing, but she has still not been found.
Lidia is described as Romanian, around 5 ft 2 in tall, of medium athletic build, has olive skin and black hair that is normally worn in a bun.
She was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, white top, black jeans, white Nike trainers and a black 'New York' baseball cap.
If you have any information about Lidia’s whereabouts, call 101 quoting MSP/06QQ/0000064/25.
