Breaking
Police issue statement after armed officers swarm suspicious van in Coal Clough, Burnley
Police have issued a statement after receiving numerous reports of a suspicious vehicle in Burnley.
Lancashire Police were were called at about 3.30pm yesterday following reports of a suspicious vehicle in the Coal Clough area.
The vehicle - a van, was then spotted outside an address on Coal Clough Lane and officers, including armed officers, attended the address and a cordon was put on.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “The van was subsequently seized, and enquiries are ongoing.
“No arrests have been made at this time.”
Anyone with information should contact police on 101.