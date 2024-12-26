Police issue fresh appeal to help find missing teenager last seen in Blackpool
Peter Thompson-Hine, 17, was last seen at 7:25pm on Monday December 16 at The Baron Hotel, Promenade, Blackpool. He has not been seen since.
Lancashire Police have released two photos of the teenager and said in a new statement: “We're continuing to ask for your help to find Peter Thompson-Hine who is missing.
“Peter was last seen at 7:25pm on Monday 16th December at The Baron Hotel, Promenade, Blackpool.
“The second image shows this last sighting on CCTV.We have been making enquiries since that date, but we now want to ask for your help.”.
Peter is 5ft 10in tall, of slim build with short, light brown hair. He was last seen wearing black trousers and shoes, and a black and grey hooded jacket. This can be seen in the CCTV image. Peter has links to Blackpool and Cumbria
Police added: “He is also wanted and we want to speak to him in relation to the theft of a motor vehicle.”
For immediate sightings of Peter, please call 999. If you have any information as to where he might be or for previous sightings, call 101 quoting log 528 of 16th December 2024.
