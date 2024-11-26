Lancashire Police have confirmed that Simon Clayton died following an assault in Rossendale | Third party

An investigation is underway after a man died after being assaulted in Rossendale.

Police received a report of a serious assault at Waterfoot Social Club on Ashworth Street, Rossendale, at 11:51pm on Saturday, November 23.

Officers attended, along with colleagues from the North West Ambulance Service and a 58-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A 60-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and was later bailed with conditions as our enquiries continued.

Very sadly, the 58-year-old man later died in hospital. He can now be named as Simon Clayton, from Accrington. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this incredibly distressing time.

A Home Office Postmortem will be carried out to determine how Mr Clayton died.

Paying tribute to him, Simon’s family said: “Simon was a very infectiously charismatic person who adored and loved his family dearly.

“Our world has been ripped apart and we are left with a void that can never be filled. He will be missed more than words can describe.”

DCI John McNamara, of our Force Major Investigation Team, said: “First and foremost, my thoughts are with Simon’s loved ones, at what must be an incredibly upsetting and difficult time for them. They are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

“We have a dedicated team of both detectives and uniformed officers investigating and carrying out enquiries. I want to reassure you that this is being treated as an isolated incident, and there is not thought to be any wider threat to the public.

“This is where I appeal to you, the public, for your help. You will see an increased police presence in the area and if you have any information that could assist our enquiries, or have any concerns, please don’t hesitate to approach our officers as they carry out their duties.

“If you have any footage, or information, no matter how insignificant you may think it to be, please get in contact.”

Anyone with footage or information is asked to call 101 quoting log 1507 of 23rd November 2024.