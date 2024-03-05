Police investigating gas leak in Burnley which saw St James Street from Queen's Lancashire Way to Brown Street closed overnight
St James Street, from Queen’s Lancashire Way, to Brown Street was closed at rush hour while emergency services, including Lancashire Fire and Rescue were called to the scene. A spokesman for LFRS said crews left the incident just after 6pm after they assisted Cadent Gas to ventilate properties and isolate the gas leak.
Nick Jerman, Head of Customer Operations (North West), Cadent, said: “As the gas emergency service for the area, we were called to a report of gas readings inside a three-storey building in Calder Street.
“Our engineers made everything safe, by isolating the supply of gas to the building. We accessed each property within it, to make sure each was clear of gas readings. This matter is now being investigated by the police. “
Mr Jerman added that incidents like this highlight the importance of always ringing the national gas emergency service immediately if you ever smell gas, day or night. The number is 0800 111 999