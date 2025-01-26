Police increasingly concerned for 49-year-old Lancaster man last seen on CCTV in the Horns Inn, Churchtown
Robert Hull went missing from an address on Old Lancaster Road, Catterall, at about midday on Saturday, January 25.
He was seen on CCTV in the Horns Inn, Churchtown shortly afterwards and left there at about 12.20pm.
His car, a black VW Polo registration PL17 VBN was spotted on Hornby Lane heading towards Inskip at shortly before 3pm.
A spokesperson for the police said they are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
Robert is described as about five ft 10ins tall, of a slim build, with short dark hair and stubble.
He was last seen wearing a grey puffa jacket with a navy-blue top underneath, jeans and black trainers with white edging.
He has links to Garstang, Catterall, Great Eccleston, Blackpool and Preston.
