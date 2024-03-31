Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers were able to establish that the firearm was firing blanks and are keen to reassure people that there is no wider threat to the public.

But officers are taking the incident seriously and have launched an appeal to help track down the young male who discharged the firearm. The incident occurred at the Victoria Street area between 8pm and 8.15pm.

The suspect is described as being 5ft 9, in his late teens and wearing a dark tracksuit and a face covering.

The police said: "We appreciate that those who heard and saw this item would have been caused distress.

"We are taking this matter extremely seriously and work is ongoing to identify and arrest the offender.

"We would ask anyone with CCTV, dashcam, mobile phone or doorbell footage which covers the town centre between 7.45pm and 9pm to check and see if they have captured anyone matching that description.

"We are also keen to speak to a taxi driver who was in the area at the time and saw the suspect step out in front of his vehicle.

"A scene was put in place while we carried out our initial investigation and search of the area, but has since been stood down.We would like to reassure the public that no persons have come to any harm during this incident and we believe that there is no wider threat to the public

"We have established that the weapon discharged blanks and we are progressing our enquiries to identify the suspect involved."

There will be an increased uniform presence in the area while police progress those enquiries.

If you have witnessed the incident or have any information or footage which covers the area of Victoria Street and Market Street then call the police on 101 and quote log 1264 of 30th March 2024.