News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Police in stand-off with man after he climbs onto supermarket roof
Murder probe launched after man, 50, found dead
Tesco to take over Preston Morrisons superstore
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell

Lancashire Police helicopter called out to stand-off at Booths as man climbs on roof of Fulwood supermarket

There was a huge police presence outside Booths, in Fulwood, when a man climbed onto the roof this evening (July 27).
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 27th Jul 2023, 19:32 BST- 1 min read

A incident at a Fulwood supermarket saw a huge police response including the police helicopter.

Eyewitnesses reported several police vehicles at the supermarket, on Sharoe Green Lane earlier this evening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A helicopter was also seen hovering above the store, as the man barricaded himself on top of the building.

A shopper alleged the man ‘may have drunk a bottle of booze’ before he went up.

Most Popular

MORE TO FOLLOW.

Related topics:FulwoodHelicopterLancashire PoliceSupermarket