Police in stand-off with man after he climbs onto supermarket roof

Lancashire Police helicopter called out to stand-off at Booths as man climbs on roof of Fulwood supermarket
There was a huge police presence outside Booths, in Fulwood, when a man climbed onto the roof this evening (July 27).
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 27th Jul 2023, 19:32 BST- 1 min read
A incident at a Fulwood supermarket saw a huge police response including the police helicopter.
Eyewitnesses reported several police vehicles at the supermarket, on Sharoe Green Lane earlier this evening.
A helicopter was also seen hovering above the store, as the man barricaded himself on top of the building.
A shopper alleged the man ‘may have drunk a bottle of booze’ before he went up.
MORE TO FOLLOW.